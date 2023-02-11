UFC 284: How did Yair Rodriguez do in his last fight?

Yair Rodriguez will look to become the second Mexican fighter to win a UFC championship when he takes on Josh Emmett for the interim UFC featherweight title at UFC 284 on Saturday, February 11. The event will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Rodriguez’s bout with Emmett is the co-feature on the main card. ESPN+ PPV will handle the broadcast starting at 10 p.m. ET

Rodriguez (14-3-1) is a -190 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook against Emmett, who is +165 on the money line. He is currently No. 2 in the UFC featherweight rankings.

Nicknamed “El Pantera”, the 30-year-old Rodriguez made his UFC debut by winning “The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America” in 2014. Since joining the promotion he has won “Fight of the Night” bonuses five times and “Performance of the Night” bonuses three times.

His key wins have come against former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion B.J. Penn (TKO) on Jan. 15, 2017, “The Korean Zombie” Jung Chan-sung (KO) on November 10, 2018, and Jeremy Stephens (unanimous decision) on Oct. 18, 2019. Notable losses have come at the hands of Frankie Edgar on May 13, 2017, and former featherweight champion Max Holloway on November 13, 2021.

Most recently Rodriguez stepped into the octagon against Brian Ortega in a highly anticipated battle of top-five featherweights. The match headlined an afternoon UFC “Fight Night” card at USB Arena in Elmont, New York on ABC. Unfortunately, as the fight began to take shape in the first round, Ortega fell awkwardly on a takedown and injured his shoulder. The doctor stopped the fight immediately and awarded Rodriguez the win at 4:11.