Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 284

The interim UFC Featherweight title is on the line as Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett face off this Saturday, Feb. 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Rodriguez (14-3) is a jack of all trades, as he can win fights in many ways. In his 14 wins, he has won by 5 KOs, 3 submissions, and 6 decisions. He has defeated the likes of BJ Penn, Korean Zombie, Jeremy Stephens, and Brian Ortega. Rodriguez is currently ranked No. 2 in the featherweight division. Now he gets his chance at a title and perhaps the biggest moment of his career.

Emmett (18-2) is on a five fight win streak, including his latest, a split decision victory over Calvin Kattar in June 2022. In this effort he earned a fight of the night award. Emmett has wins over Dan Ige, Mirsad Bektić, and Shane Burgos en route to this fight for the featherweight title. Emmett is currently ranked No. 5 in the division.

Rodriguez is a favorite to win this bout with -175 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Emmett a +150 underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

