Full card for UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 284 will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. The main event will be UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev making his first title defense against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Volkanovski will have his home country behind him when he attempts to become the fifth UFC fighter to hold championships in two divisions simultaneously. He is a +310 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Makhachev is a comfortable -380 favorite on the moneyline.

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, for the UFC lightweight title

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, for the UFC lightweight title No. 2 Yair Rodriguez vs. No. 5 Josh Emmett, for the interim UFC featherweight title

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown, welterweights

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter, heavyweights

#12 Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweights

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas, light heavyweights

Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan, featherweights

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues, flyweights

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado, lightweights

Early preliminary card, 6:15 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass