How to watch UFC 284 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 284 is set to get going this weekend from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a showdown for the UFC lightweight title between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

Volkanovski (25-1) will try to join Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cujedo as the only fighters in the UFC to hold titles in two divisions at the same time. Makhachev (23-1), one of the most feared fighters in the UFC, will be making his first title defense. He is a -380 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The co-feature will be between Yair Rodriguez, the No. 2-ranked featherweight and top-five veteran Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight championship.

The early prelims will start at 6:15 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Makhachev-Volkanovski fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 284 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 284 will be live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 284 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.