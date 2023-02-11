What time the UFC 284 main card starts on Saturday, February 11

UFC 284 is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The 13-bout event will feature a lightweight heavyweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Saturday will also feature an interim featherweight title bout. between No. 2 Yair Rodriguez and No. 5 Josh Emmett.

There are early prelims, the preliminary card, and then the main card. The main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+.

UFC 284 will get underway at 6:15 p.m. ET with four fights on the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, it’s estimated that will start just after 12:15 a.m. ET.