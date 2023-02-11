Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 284 fight via live stream

UFC 284 is set to get going this weekend from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, February 11 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight title fight between two of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the sport, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev is ranked as the second-best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, behind only Volkanovski. He enters with a 23-1 career record and has won four fights by knockout and 11 by submission. The lone loss of his career came back in just his second UFC bout way back in 2015 when he was knocked out in the first round by Adriano Martins. Since then, he has logged 11 straight wins. Makhachev won the belt against Charles Oliveira by second-round submission in October of last year, and this will be his first title defense.

Volkanovski seems to have gotten tired of dominating his division that he has decided to fight up a class. Similar to his opponent, he has only lost once in his professional career. Volkanovski has a 25-1 total record, and his loss was nearly a decade ago, in 2013, well before he made it to the UFC. He has now rattled off 22 wins in a row, including four featherweight title defenses in a row. Volkanovski last fought in July of 2022 and defeated Max Holloway for the third time by decision.

How to watch Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Date: Saturday, February 11

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Makhachev: -390

Volkanovski: +320

Splits: 52% of handle, 60% of bets on Makhachev

Volkanovski has dominated the featherweights and will be fighting up a weight class on Saturday. He has a tough test as he tries to match up with Makhachev. The lightweight champion is favored, and he should be. Yes, Volkanovski is fighting in his home country, and yes, he is one of the best strikers in the business. Still, Makhachev has ended five fights in a row before the fifth round. He seems to have a deep arsenal of submission moves and can catch fighters in one without warning.