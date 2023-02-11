Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 284 fight via live stream

UFC 284 is set to get going this weekend from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight title fight between two of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the sport, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Also notable on the main card is a heavyweight matchup of Justin Tafa and Parker Porter.

Tafa (5-3) has had all three of his losses come in the UFC. He lost his debut at UFC 243 and has won twice since then, but also suffered three losses in that time. He defeated Harry Hunsucker via first-round KO/TKO. This will be his first time in the octagon since December 2021, so there could be some rust to knockout. Porter (13-7) like Tafa only has only had five bouts in the UFC. He’s 3-2 but lost his last bout via first-round submission.

How to watch Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Date: Saturday, February 11

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Tafa: -130

Porter: +110

Splits: 54% of handle, 55% of bets on Fighter

Tafa is the short favorite here, and the money shows it as well. Neither has a real advantage in this one. It’s two heavyweight fighters that have had ups and downs while in their short stints in the UFC. Tafa won his last bout, and the money is expecting him to repeat. He’s been off for over a year, so there could be some rust to knock off, but he has had time to train and prepare for this. However, Tafa doesn’t have a massive advantage, and Parker could very well walk away with a win here.