Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 284 fight via live stream

UFC 284 is set to get going this weekend from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight title fight between two of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the sport, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown.

Maddalena (13-2) is undefeated in his short stint in the UFC. He got his start with the Dana White contender series in 2019. He made his debut on the big show at UFC 270 in 2022 when he defeated Pete Rodriguez via first-round KO/TKO. He went on to win two other fights in 2022 and is seeking to keep his streak alive as he steps into the octagon for the first time this year. Brown ( 16-4) is 4-1 in his last five bouts dating back to 2022. He’s won four straight and will have his hands full trying to make it five with the upstart Maddalena.

How to watch Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Date: Saturday, February 11

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Maddalena: -315

Brown: +260

Splits: 75% of handle, 82% of bets on Maddalena

Maddalena is red hot and shooting up the welterweight division with the way his career has started. He is a big favorite here, and the public is riding with him. Since his debut at UFC 270, he has won each bout via first-round KO/TKO. His dominance is well documented, with 8.45 significant strikes per minute and 50 percent significant strike accuracy. Unless Maddalena comes into this one totally unprepared, it's hard to see him losing.