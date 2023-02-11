Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 284 fight via live stream

UFC 284, from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia is set for Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight title fight between two of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the sport, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Also notable on the main card is an interim featherweight fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett.

Rodriguez (15-3) is vying for his second stint as the featherweight title when he steps into the octagon to square off Emmett (18-2). The latter is coming in red hot with a five-bout winning streak dating back to 2019. The former is 3-1-1 in his last five but defeated Brian Ortega by a first-round KO/TKO. Rodriguez is the No.2 contender in the featherweight division, and Emmett is the No. 5 contender. Things aren’t always linear in the UFC, and these two are among the best in the feather division. So this should be one of the best of the year.

How to watch Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Date: Saturday, February 11

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Rodriguez: -180

Emmett: +155

Splits: 70% of handle, 61% of bets on Rodriguez

Rodriguez isn’t a large favorite here, but most of the money is coming in on him to get his second featherweight title. Despite him being a favorite the fight seems to be pretty even on paper, and both guys have a fair shot at winning the title. Both guys defend and land their fair share of significant shots. One major advantage that Rodriguez has is his experience in a title fight. Also, Rodriquez has a two-inch leg reach advantage that will come in handy with his superior kick skills. If Emmet tries to come in and box, it could be a tough outing for him. However, if he is to adjust to the pressure that Rodriguez will apply with his kicks, he could pull off a victory.