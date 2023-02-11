Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 284 fight via live stream

UFC 284 is set to get going this weekend from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, February 11 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight title fight between two of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the sport, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight showdown between No. 12 Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield

Crute (12-3) and Menifield will get the main card kicked off. The latter has lost two in a row dating back to April 2021. He took a year off and will now look to jump back into the octagon to get back on the winning track. Menifield is 4-1 in his last five but has two straight- knockout wins. This will be his first time into the octagon since October 2022.

How to watch Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Date: Saturday, February 11

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Crute: -190

Menifield: +160

Splits: 72% of handle, 52% of bets on Menifield

Crute started off as a bigger favorite, but there has been money coming in on Menifield to bring the money back down. Crute is still the favorite, however, despite not having been in the octagon for over a year. He lost via two straight first-round knockouts, which is how Menifield has won his last two. There is a chance for Menifield to win if he can keep the same aggression as his last two matches.