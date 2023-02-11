How to watch UFC 284 Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado via live stream

UFC 284 will take place on Saturday, February 11. The RAC Arena in Perth, Australia will host the event. The main event of the evening will be a lightweight title match between the champion Islam Makhachev and the challenger Alexander Volkanovski. Earlier in the night, to start off the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, Jamie Mullarkey will take on the undefeated Francisco Prado in a lightweight fight.

The 28-year-old Mullarkey enters with a 15-5 record. He has won 12 of his fights before a decision, with nine by knockout and three by submission. Mullarkey is coming off a win in his last fight. He won by split decision over Michael Johnson in July of last year.

Prado is making his UFC debut. He is only 20 years old and is an undefeated 11-0. He has yet to have a fight go to a final decision, as he has picked up five wins by knockout and six by submission. He last fought in December of 2022 when he knocked out Jose Barrios Vargas as part of the Samurai Fight House promotion.

How to watch Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Date: Saturday, February 11

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Mullarkey: +250

Prado: -300

Splits: 60% of handle, 71% of bets on Mullarkey

Prado is favored on the moneyline, but the splits are favoring the veteran Mullarkey. He is going to have a three-inch reach advantage over Prado, which could be playing into the discrepancy. With Prado making his debut and Mullarkey on his home turf in Australia, the veteran could have the upper hand. I think Prado will make a splash in his debut. He is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories. His versatility to knockout a fighter or surprise him with a submission hold gives him upside.