How to watch UFC 284 Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues via live stream

UFC 284 kicks off action on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The prelims will start at 8 p.m. ET and will feature a flyweight fight between Shannon Ross and Kleydson Rodgrigues. The main event of the night will be a lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ross (12-6) lost his last fight on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2022 and will look to bounce back. Despite the loss, he was given a chance to redeem himself in front of a hometown crowd in Australia.

Rodrigues (7-2) is also coming off a loss, a split decision that was not in his favor back in May 2022. He has a clean array of strikes and comes out very well in most fights. However, his work rate tends to decrease as fights prolong, landing him in some trouble.

How to watch Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Date: Saturday, February 11

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Ross: +270 Rodrigues: -325

Splits: 92% of handle, 87% of bets on Rodrigues

Rodrigues can land very well and in the past Ross has struggled in maintaining how many hits he can take. Take Rodrigues on the money line and a chance at KO/TKO which checks in at + 240, as mentioned Ross doesn’t defend pretty well.