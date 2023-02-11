How to watch UFC 284 fight Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan via live stream

UFC 284 kicks off action on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The prelims will start at 8 p.m. ET and will feature a featherweight fight between Josh Culibao and Melsik Baghdasaryan. The main event of the night will be a lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Culibao (10-1) comes into this fight on a two fight win-streak. An average striker, who has been in a number of tough UFC fights, Culibao is looking to add a win to his record. He possesses a strong chin and for the most part has been in shape in most of his contests. In his last fight he upended Seung Woo Choi in a split decision back in June 2022.

Baghdasaryan (7-1) is on a six-fight win-streak and has some powerful striking skills. In his last fight he won by unanimous decision over Bruno Souzza in November 2021. His go-to strike are his elbows and Baghdasaryan’s ability to let his hands fly are uncanny.

How to watch Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Date: Saturday, February 11

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Culibao: -105

Baghdasaryan: -115

Splits: 77% of handle, 40% of bets on Culibao

Initially a pick ‘em fight when the lines were first released, this one is going to be close. Depending on how well Culibao can handle the flurries of punches from Baghdasaryan, lean on Baghdasaryan money line. Culibao’s chin will be tested many times early in this one.