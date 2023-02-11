How to watch UFC 284 Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas via live stream

UFC 284 kicks off the action on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The prelims will start at 8 p.m. ET and will feature a light heavyweight fight between Tyson Pedro and Modestas Bukauskas. The main event of the night will be a lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Pedro (9-3) and Bukauskas (13-5) will finish the preliminary card. The former is coming in on a two-bout winning streak. The latter has lost three in a row dating back to 2020. This will be his first time in the octagon since 2021 and dealt with injuries in the past as well. There will be some questions he needs to answer, like his health and whether or not he has improved since his layoff. Pedro has dealt with some injuries in the past that kept him out for three years, but he has looked a lot better since returning.

How to watch Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Date: Saturday, February 11

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Pedro: -255

Bukauskas: +190

Splits: 88 % of handle, 85% of bets on Pedro

Pedro is a large favorite here due to his recent hot streak and the fact there are questions surrounding his opponent. Pedro has been aggressive in his past two bouts and will look to do the same here, especially not knowing Bukauskas will look. If he can extend this fight, he will have a chance. Bukauskas defends 52 percent of the significant shots that he takes and 4.54 per minute. That will be his way out of this one. However, if you are one to ride with the public, Pedro is the one for you.