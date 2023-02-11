Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed: Fight time, how to watch UFC 284 fight via live stream, odds

The UFC 284 early preliminary card features strawweight Loma Lookboonmee and Elise Reed facing off at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This portion of the card is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Later on in the day, a main event showdown between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski caps the card.

Lookboonmee (7-3) returns to the octagon for the first time in 2023, in her last appearance she defeated Denise Gomes by unanimous decision in September 2022. She is a tactical kickboxer known for her precise Muay Thai skills. Each of her 10 career fights has gone to the scorecards.

Reed (6-2) also earned a victory her last time competing, a unanimous decision win over Melissa Martinez back in September 2022. Reed comes from a sound Tae Kwon Do background and has recently mixed in some kickboxing into her repertoire. Like Lookboonmee, she also isn’t afraid to fight for a decision, as half of her fights have gone to the scorecards.

How to watch Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Date: Saturday, February 11

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Lookboonmee: -305

Reed: +255

Splits: 63% of handle, 83% of bets on Lookboonmee

This one is a very close matchup in terms of style and strengths. Lookboonmee has fast hands and will let it fly against Reed, but an adjustment she made in her last fight will put her over the edge. She vastly improved her takedowns, and a weakness for Reed is her defense once taken down on the mat. Take Lookboonmee on the moneyline and by UD which checks out at -135.