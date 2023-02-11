 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis: Fight time, how to watch UFC 284 fight via live stream, odds

Jack Jenkins and Don Shainis, fight at featherweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 284 on Saturday, February 11. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Linares v Jenkins Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The UFC 284 early preliminary card ends with a pair of featherweights, Jack Jenkins and Don Shainis facing off at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This portion of the card is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Later on in the day, a main event showdown between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski caps the card.

Jenkins (10-2) comes into this fight riding a seven-fight win streak. His latest, an impressive TKO victory on Dana White’s Contender Series back in September 2022. Jenkins is a versatile kickboxer who has three first-round finishes and also five KO wins. He will be looking to take a leap in his UFC debut and finish with a win this weekend.

Shainis (12-4) is looking to bounce back from a submission loss to Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Fight Night 211 back in October 2022. Prior to that, he had won five fights in a row. After taking the Yusuff fight on short notice, he will be looking to have a better showing in his second UFC appearance.

Fight info

How to watch Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Date: Saturday, February 11
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Jenkins: -350
Shainis: +290

Splits: 93% of handle, 90% of bets on Jenkins

This one will be entertaining as anytime a fighter makes their UFC debut, they like to put on a show. Shainis is eager to earn his first UFC win and had a full time to prep for this one as opposed to the matchup with Yusuff. Take Jenkins on the moneyline and sprinkle some for a KO/TKO which checks out at +140, the Australian-born fighter is going to try to electrify his hometown crowd with some powerful strikes.

