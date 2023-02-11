Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis: Fight time, how to watch UFC 284 fight via live stream, odds

The UFC 284 early preliminary card ends with a pair of featherweights, Jack Jenkins and Don Shainis facing off at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This portion of the card is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Later on in the day, a main event showdown between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski caps the card.

Jenkins (10-2) comes into this fight riding a seven-fight win streak. His latest, an impressive TKO victory on Dana White’s Contender Series back in September 2022. Jenkins is a versatile kickboxer who has three first-round finishes and also five KO wins. He will be looking to take a leap in his UFC debut and finish with a win this weekend.

Shainis (12-4) is looking to bounce back from a submission loss to Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Fight Night 211 back in October 2022. Prior to that, he had won five fights in a row. After taking the Yusuff fight on short notice, he will be looking to have a better showing in his second UFC appearance.

Fight info

How to watch Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Date: Saturday, February 11

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Jenkins: -350

Shainis: +290

Splits: 93% of handle, 90% of bets on Jenkins

This one will be entertaining as anytime a fighter makes their UFC debut, they like to put on a show. Shainis is eager to earn his first UFC win and had a full time to prep for this one as opposed to the matchup with Yusuff. Take Jenkins on the moneyline and sprinkle some for a KO/TKO which checks out at +140, the Australian-born fighter is going to try to electrify his hometown crowd with some powerful strikes.