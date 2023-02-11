 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder: Fight time, how to watch UFC 284 fight via live stream, odds

Shane Young and Blake Bilder fight at featherweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 284 on Saturday, February 11. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

The UFC 284 early preliminary card will feature featherweights Shane Young and Blake Bilder facing off at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This portion of the card is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Later on in the day, a main event showdown between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski caps the card.

Young (13-6) is on a two-fight losing streak, looking to get back on track. A solid all-around pro, he has tons of experience in comparison to Bilder. He is one of a number of fighters from Australia featured on this card and is hoping some hometown magic can get him back in the win column.

Bilder (7-0-1) is a skilled fighter, who relies on his ability to catch his opponents off guard with submissions. He has technically not lost a fight and has one draw. His latest win, a submission over Alex Morgan on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2022. This will be his UFC debut.

How to watch Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder

Date: Saturday, February 11
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Young: -145
Bilder: +125

Splits: 54% of handle, 59% of bets on Bilder

Despite Young being the favorite, not surprised to see the betting splits in favor of Bilder. The hometown advantage will have Young ready to go, but take Bilder +125 and sprinkle some on a submission that checks in at +350. The technical skills he has will be on full display.

