Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brener: Fight time, how to watch UFC 284 fight via live stream, odds

The UFC 284 early preliminary card begins with a pair of lightweights, Zubaira Tukhugov and Elves Brener facing off at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This portion of the card is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Later on in the day, a main event showdown between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski caps the card.

Tukhugov (20-1) is a good all-around fighter who slows down the pace and can play the long game. While he doesn’t have a particular strength, he seems to have a solid jab and can land some good strikes. In his last win, he defeated Ricardo Ramos by unanimous decision in October 2021.

Brener (13-3) is a Brazilian submission artist, who has won two fights in a row. Brener is not afraid to mix it up and like all young fighters making their UFC debuts will be ready to put on a show. His bread and butter comes on the mat, as he will look to tangle and submit Tukhugov and pull off an upset.

How to watch Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brener

Date: Saturday, February 11

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Tukhugov: -600

Brener: +450

Splits: 78% of handle, 88% of bets on Fighter

Experience is the best teacher and it's hard to think a seasoned UFC pro like Tukhugov will fall to Brener. While Brener may come out the gate hot, lean on Tukhugov to get the job done on the moneyline.