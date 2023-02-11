Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 284 on Saturday, February 11 [VIDEO]

The Super Bowl is in the spotlight this week, but UFC 284 provides some big fights the night before on Saturday, February 11. The event takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia and will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. The early prelims will begin at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and feature four fights. The prelims get started at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+ with another four fights. The main card is tentatively scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and will only be available on ESPN+ PPV.

The main card features a pair of title fights. Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will face off for the interim featherweight title as the co-main event. The main event will see lightweight champ Islam Makhachev face featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski with the lightweight title on the line.

Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC) is a -190 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Emmett (18-2) is a +160 underdog. Rodriguez is coming off a July TKO of Brian Ortega, but had been 1-1-1 in his previous three bouts. Emmett has won five straight bouts, including a June split decision over Calvin Kattar.

Makhachev (23-1) is a -380 favorite while Volkanovski (25-1) is a +310 underdog. Makhachev has won 11 straight bouts, and most recently won the vacant lightweight title with a second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Volkanovski has won 22 straight bouts and recently made his fourth consecutive successful defense of the featherweight title when he claimed a unanimous decision over Max Holloway at UFC 276.

Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 284 card wraps up.

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Makhachev: -380

Volkanovski: +310

Makhachev by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Makhachev by submission: +140

Makhachev by decision: +215

Draw: +5000

Volkanovski by KO/TKO/DQ: +850

Volkanovski by submission: +2500

Volkanovski by decision: +600

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Rodriguez: -190

Emmett: +160

Rodriguez by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Rodriguez by submission: +1200

Rodriguez by decision: +150

Draw: +5000

Emmett by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Emmett by submission: +2200

Emmett by decision: +400

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Maddalena: -320

Brown: +265

Maddalena by KO/TKO/DQ: -125

Maddalena by submission: +1800

Maddalena by decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Brown by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Brown by submission: +1100

Brown by decision: +450

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Tafa: -125

Porter: +105

Tafa by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Tafa by submission: +2000

Tafa by decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Porter by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Porter by submission: +500

Porter by decision: +350

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Crute: -175

Menifield: +150

Crute by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Crute by submission: +240

Crute by decision: +550

Draw: +5000

Menifield by KO/TKO/DQ: +215

Menifield by submission: +2200

Menifield by decision: +900

Preliminary card

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Pedro: -215

Bukauskas: +185

Pedro by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Pedro by submission: +400

Pedro by decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Bukauskas by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Bukauskas by submission: +1400

Bukauskas by decision: +650

Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Culibao: -115

Baghdasaryan: -105

Culibao by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Culibao by submission: +1000

Culibao by decision: +200

Draw: +5000

Baghdasaryan by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Baghdasaryan by submission: +2200

Baghdasaryan by decision: +215

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Ross: +285

Rodrigues: -345

Ross by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Ross by submission: +2200

Ross by decision: +550

Draw: +5000

Rodrigues by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Rodrigues by submission: +275

Rodrigues by decision: +180

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Mullarkey: -275

Prado: +230

Mullarkey by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Mullarkey by submission: +800

Mullarkey by decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Prado by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Prado by submission: +750

Prado by decision: +900

Early preliminary card

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Jenkins: -390

Shainis: +320

Jenkins by KO/TKO/DQ: +140

Jenkins by submission: +330

Jenkins by decision: +240

Draw: +5000

Shainis by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Shainis by submission: +1400

Shainis by decision: +700

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Lookboonmee: -330

Reed: +275

Lookboonmee by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Lookboonmee by submission: +1400

Lookboonmee by decision: -135

Draw: +5000

Reed by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Reed by submission: +2200

Reed by decision: +380

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder

Young: -150

Bilder: +130

Young by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Young by submission: +1000

Young by decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Bilder by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Bilder by submission: +350

Bilder by decision: +400

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brener

Tukhugov: -560

Brener: +430

Tukhugov by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Tukhugov by submission: +900

Tukhugov by decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Brener by KO/TKO/DQ: +2000

Brener by submission: +1000

Brener by decision: +1000