Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 284 on Saturday, February 11 [VIDEO]

The Super Bowl is in the spotlight this week, but UFC 284 provides some big fights the night before on Saturday, February 11. The event takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia and will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. The early prelims will begin at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and feature four fights. The prelims get started at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+ with another four fights. The main card is tentatively scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and will only be available on ESPN+ PPV.
The main card features a pair of title fights. Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will face off for the interim featherweight title as the co-main event. The main event will see lightweight champ Islam Makhachev face featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski with the lightweight title on the line.
Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC) is a -190 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Emmett (18-2) is a +160 underdog. Rodriguez is coming off a July TKO of Brian Ortega, but had been 1-1-1 in his previous three bouts. Emmett has won five straight bouts, including a June split decision over Calvin Kattar.
Makhachev (23-1) is a -380 favorite while Volkanovski (25-1) is a +310 underdog. Makhachev has won 11 straight bouts, and most recently won the vacant lightweight title with a second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Volkanovski has won 22 straight bouts and recently made his fourth consecutive successful defense of the featherweight title when he claimed a unanimous decision over Max Holloway at UFC 276.
Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 284 card wraps up.
Main card
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
Makhachev: -380
Volkanovski: +310
Makhachev by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Makhachev by submission: +140
Makhachev by decision: +215
Draw: +5000
Volkanovski by KO/TKO/DQ: +850
Volkanovski by submission: +2500
Volkanovski by decision: +600
Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett
Rodriguez: -190
Emmett: +160
Rodriguez by KO/TKO/DQ: +250
Rodriguez by submission: +1200
Rodriguez by decision: +150
Draw: +5000
Emmett by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Emmett by submission: +2200
Emmett by decision: +400
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown
Maddalena: -320
Brown: +265
Maddalena by KO/TKO/DQ: -125
Maddalena by submission: +1800
Maddalena by decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Brown by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Brown by submission: +1100
Brown by decision: +450
Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
Tafa: -125
Porter: +105
Tafa by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Tafa by submission: +2000
Tafa by decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Porter by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Porter by submission: +500
Porter by decision: +350
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Crute: -175
Menifield: +150
Crute by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Crute by submission: +240
Crute by decision: +550
Draw: +5000
Menifield by KO/TKO/DQ: +215
Menifield by submission: +2200
Menifield by decision: +900
Preliminary card
Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas
Pedro: -215
Bukauskas: +185
Pedro by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Pedro by submission: +400
Pedro by decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Bukauskas by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Bukauskas by submission: +1400
Bukauskas by decision: +650
Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Culibao: -115
Baghdasaryan: -105
Culibao by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Culibao by submission: +1000
Culibao by decision: +200
Draw: +5000
Baghdasaryan by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Baghdasaryan by submission: +2200
Baghdasaryan by decision: +215
Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
Ross: +285
Rodrigues: -345
Ross by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Ross by submission: +2200
Ross by decision: +550
Draw: +5000
Rodrigues by KO/TKO/DQ: +240
Rodrigues by submission: +275
Rodrigues by decision: +180
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado
Mullarkey: -275
Prado: +230
Mullarkey by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Mullarkey by submission: +800
Mullarkey by decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Prado by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Prado by submission: +750
Prado by decision: +900
Early preliminary card
Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
Jenkins: -390
Shainis: +320
Jenkins by KO/TKO/DQ: +140
Jenkins by submission: +330
Jenkins by decision: +240
Draw: +5000
Shainis by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Shainis by submission: +1400
Shainis by decision: +700
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
Lookboonmee: -330
Reed: +275
Lookboonmee by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Lookboonmee by submission: +1400
Lookboonmee by decision: -135
Draw: +5000
Reed by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Reed by submission: +2200
Reed by decision: +380
Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder
Young: -150
Bilder: +130
Young by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Young by submission: +1000
Young by decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Bilder by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Bilder by submission: +350
Bilder by decision: +400
Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brener
Tukhugov: -560
Brener: +430
Tukhugov by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Tukhugov by submission: +900
Tukhugov by decision: +120
Draw: +5000
Brener by KO/TKO/DQ: +2000
Brener by submission: +1000
Brener by decision: +1000