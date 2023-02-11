Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 284

The UFC 284 main card features a pair of championship bouts to close the evening, but the last fight before those co-main events will see Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown face off in a battle welterweights looking to move into the title picture.

Della Maddalena and Brown are the third fight of the main card. With the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET, this fight should get going in the 11 p.m. hour. It airs as part of the ESPN+ PPV.

Della Maddalena is 13-2 and has won 13 straight bouts since losing the first two of his career. Most recently he scored a first-round TKO over Danny Roberts at UFC Fight Night last November. Brown is 16-4 and has won four straight bouts. Most recently he won a unanimous decision over Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Fight Night last October.

Della Maddalena is a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -320 to win while Brown is a +265 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 2.5, with the over priced at +125 and the under priced at -155. The favored method of victory is Della Maddalena by KO/TKO/DQ at -125. A Della Maddalena decision follows at +300. The best Brown odds are a decision win at +450.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown round-by-round results

