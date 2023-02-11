Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 284

Two power punching heavyweights collide as Justin Tafa and Parker Porter face off this Saturday, Feb. 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Tafa (5-3) is not afraid to let his hands go and in his last fight displayed a new weapon in his arsenal. Tafa secured a win via flying head kick over Harry Hunsucker in December 2021. Another strength is a sweeping over hand right he can land effortlessly. This combined with a well strategized ground game make him difficult to compete against.

Porter (12-7) is eager to get back into the win column after suffering a submission loss to Jalton Almeida back in May 2022. Like Tafa, he has an array of moves on his feet and likes to use a sweeping left kick on his opponents to start. Porter sees majority of success on the mat and look for him to get Tafa there for a good portion of the fight.

Tafa is a favorite to win this bout with -130 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Porter is a +110 underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

