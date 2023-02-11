Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 284

Two light heavyweights will meet as Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield face off this Saturday, Feb. 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Crute (12-3) is back in the octagon after a two fight losing streak and an injury kept him sidelined for some time. Despite all of this, Crute has incredible power and knockout ability. For many fans, it’s a welcome sight to see him back in action.

Menifield (13-3) is coming off a KO win over Misha Cirkunov back in October 22. He has won his last two fights and 10 of his 13 wins have come by knockout. Menifield is looking to use his two inch height and reach advantage to floor Crute in his first fight back.

Crute is a favorite to win this bout with -180 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Porter is a +155 underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

