Full card for UFC Fight Night Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield

The UFC year is now in full swing and will keep rolling with UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Feb. 18, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The 12-bout card will be headlined but a women’s flyweight bout between No.3 Jessica Andrade and No. 10 Erin Blanchfield. There is a slew of fights for fans to enjoy on the night between the preliminary card and the main card.

The preliminary card gets things started at 4:00 p.m. ET. The main gets started at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the full event airs on ESPN+.

The best fight of the night will be the main event between Andrade (24-9) and Blanchfield (10-1). The former has held the women’s flyweight title before, while the latter is looking to climb her way up the ladder and get her title opportunity. A win for Blanchfield could vault her into a title opportunity, as we’ve seen that things are not always linear in the UFC when it comes to those things.

In addition to that bout, we will see Jamal Pogues (9-3) make his debut when he steps into the octagon against Josh Parisian (15-5) in a heavyweight fight. The former is 2-2 since making his debut in 2020. The latter cut his teeth in the Dana White Contender series when he defeated Paulo Renato Jr. via third-round unanimous decision.

UFC Fight Night: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: No. 3 Jessica Andrade vs. No. 10 Erin Blanchfield, women’s flyweight

Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga, light heavyweight

Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues, heavyweight

William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio, light heavyweight

Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez, lightweight

