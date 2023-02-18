How to watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 18. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a battle of women flyweights Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield. The event will air entirely on ESPN+.

Aside from the main event in Andrade and Blanchfield, there are several other good matchups on the main card for fans to view. William Knight (11-4) and Marcin Prachino (15-6) will meet in a light heavyweight bout with both trying to get back in the win column after recent losses.

There are a few other bouts on the main card where there seems to be a decided favorite. One of those is a heavyweight bout between Jordan Wright(12-4) and Zac Pauga (6-1). The latter is looking to rebound from his first professional loss. While the former is looking to snap a three-bout slide that dates back to 2021.

The prelims will start at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card is expected to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Andrade-Blanchfield fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The full card for UFC Fight Night will be live-streamed on ESPN+. The link provides an option for buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.