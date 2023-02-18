Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday, February 18

UFC Fight night is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. There are a total of 12 fights on the card between the preliminary and the main card. The evening will be capped by a women’s flyweight battle between No. 3 Jessica Andrade and No. 10 Erin Blanchfield. The main card will begin at 7:00 p.m ET shortly after the preliminary card ends.

Andrade ( 24-9) is the veteran looking to show the youngest Blanchfield( 10-1) what the UFC is all about. The former has been around since 2013 and once held the Women’s Flyweight title. The latter is fairly new to the UFC has been around since 2021, but is 4-0, looking to get a major upset and vault her up the flyweight decision. Andrade is the favorite in this matchup, but the upstart Blanchfield is no slouch and is not a large underdog.

Aside from the main event, there are a few other fights to look for on the main card that night, like Zac Pauga (6-1) and Jordan Wright (12-4), who will meet in a light heavyweight bout. Wright is 2-4 since joining the UFC and has lost three straight, and with him being the underdog here is looking at a fourth straight. Pauga is looking to get his first win in the UFC after losing his debut in April 2022. This will be his first time back in the octagon since that bout.

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 4 p.m. ET and the main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET. The full event will place live on ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Andrade vs. Blanchfield, it’s estimated that will start just after 10 p.m. ET.