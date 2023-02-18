Everything you need to know for William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 18 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a women’s flyweight fight between Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between William Knight and Marcin Prachnio.

Knight (11-4) is on a two fight losing streak and has struggled to stay consistent at the UFC level. Despite losing twice in a row, he has a win over Alonzo Menifield and has shown that he can compete in a key fight. With a significant strike accuracy of 59%, Knight also possess the mat skills of a solid brawler. He now comes back down to 205 pounds and will look to get back in the win column.

Prachnio (15-6) is also coming off a loss in his last appearance, an unanimous decision defeat to Philipe Lins. Like Knight, his career has been up and down, with some really good wins along with a few questionable losses. Prachnio will have the height advantage of 6’3” and must do all he can to slow down the power of Knight. A karate style fighter, he tends to stay away from grappling and will have to avoid it at all costs if he wants to land a win in this matchup.

How to watch William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio

Date: Saturday, February 18

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Knight: -125

Prachnio: +105

Splits: 97% of handle, 58% of bets on Knight

On paper, this fight could go either way as Knight and Prachnio each have distinctive fight styles that could lead to a win. From a physical stand point, Knight is built like a defensive tackle and he easily can assert his wrestling skills to wear down Prachnio. This one opened up as a pick em’ with each fighter at -110 odds, take Knight on the money line as the small UFC Apex venue benefits him.