Everything you need to know for Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a women’s flyweight fight between Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield. Also notable on the main card is a heavyweight fight between Josh Parisian and Jamal Pogues.

Parisian (15-5) steps back into the octagon after winning his last fight, a TKO over Alan Baudot. He lands 52% of his strikes and has won 11 of his 15 fights by knockout. While those numbers are impressive, Parisian has struggled with consistency throughout his UFC career. He is yet to win back-to-back fights and is 0-2 following a win.

Pogues (9-3) has won five of his last six, including his latest, a decision win over Paul Renato Jr. on Dana White’s Contender Series. Pogues is looking to go 2-0 in the UFC and while his striking numbers are respectable, his impressive takedown ability is what wins him matches. Per 15 minutes, he averages 3.5 takedowns along with a 53% accuracy rate and a high defensive rating. He’ll look to use this to his advantage in this heavyweight showdown.

How to watch Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues

Date: Saturday, February 18

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Parisian: +215

Pogues: -255

Splits: 91% of handle, 67% of bets on Pogues

Parisian has the knockout ability, the only question is what version of him will show up for this fight. Pogues can win in many different ways and at some point of this match will get Parisian on the mat. He will look to drain the energy of Parisian and grind out a decision win. Take Pogues on the moneyline -245 and add some for Pogues to win by decision +150.