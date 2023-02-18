 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga at UFC Fight Night

Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga fight at light heavyweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By Mike Turay
UFC Fight Night: Andrade v Blanchfield Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a women’s flyweight fight between Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between Jordan Wright and Zac Pauga.

Wright (12-4) is on a three-fight losing streak and looking to get back on track. In this fight, he is stepping up from middleweight after a TKO loss to Dusko Todorovic back in October 2022. Offensively, Wright connects on 65% of his significant strikes and has no problem letting his hands go. For Wright, he has struggled to cover up in recent losses and boasts only a 32% significant strike defense.

Pauga (5-1) is also looking to get back in the win column, recently losing to Mohammed Usman by KO in August 2022. He is taking a step down in weight and transitioning to 205 lbs. for this bout. Pauga is looking for his first UFC win and will display his 64% significant strike accuracy. His significant strike defense checks in at 70%.

How to watch Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga

Date: Saturday, February 18
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Wright: +230
Pauga: -275

Splits: 73% of handle, 73% of bets on Zac Pauga

This will be a clash of two contrasting styles as Pauga has won four of five by decision while Wright has an average fight time of only 2:58. Both men connect on significant strikes at a high rate, but take Pauga's moneyline and sprinkle some to win by TKO/KO at -165 odds. Wright’s defense has been suspect and he is reeling after three straight losses.

