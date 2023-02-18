Everything you need to know for Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 18 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a women’s flyweight fight between Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between Jordan Wright and Zac Pauga.

Andrade (24-9) is entering this fight on a three-bout winning streak after defeating Lauren Murphy via third-round unanimous decision at UFC 283 last month. Her last loss came in 2021 at the hands of Valentina Shevchenko in a women’s flyweight title bout. Andrade is a former champion and is looking for another title shot here in the near future. For her career, she has landed an average of 6.80 significant strikes per minute and 51 percent of significant strikes.

Blanchfield (10-1) is one of the newer fighters in the division and is red hot with a 4-0 record since joining back in 2021. She is currently the No. 10 contender in the women’s flyweight division, but a win this weekend could really vault her up the ladder especially given the opponent. Her last two wins have come via submission with one guillotine choke and another kimura lock. For her career, she averages takedowns per 15 minutes with a take-down accuracy percentage of 68 percent. Those numbers are extremely effective when it comes to her executing submission holds.

How to watch Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield

Date: Saturday, Feburary 18

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Andrade: -125

Blanchfield: +105

Splits: 70% of handle, 48% of bets on Blanchfield

Andrade took this fight on a short notice and provides just as much as a Talia Santos, while Blanchfield has prepped for a top 3 flyweight opponent all camp. Andrade just fought in UFC 283, there is a chance she could be fatigued heading into this one. But, seeing how she handled Lauren Murphy, easy to believe she will overwhelm a young fighter in Blanchfield. This one could go either way with Andrade to win by TKO checking in at +130. Blanchfield on the moneyline seems like a wise choice and the way she has been finishing opponents, sprinkling some on the +450 to win by submission could pay out as well.