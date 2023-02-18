Everything you need to know for Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 18 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a women’s flyweight fight between Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Jim Miller and Alexander Hernandez.

Miller (35-16) is currently on a three fight win-streak, recently defeating Donald Cerrone by submission in July 2022. Miller has set records in most wins in the lightweight division, most bouts competed in, and most UFC wins in the sports history. The veteran has won 19 of 35 via submission and has a 41% significant strike rate. As a southpaw he is a tangible opponent at 155 lbs. and will look to make if four wins in a row overall.

Hernandez (13-6) is on a two fight skid, losing to both Billy Quarantillo and Renato Carneiro in 2022. He has lost five of his last eight fights xand is really looking to turn the tide. Coming into this one, Hernandez is the faster and more in shape fighter who can pack some explosive punches. In order for him to walk away victorious, he’ll have to rely on his mat game and wear down the 39-year-old Miller.

How to watch Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez

Date: Saturday, February 18

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Miller: +185

Hernandez: -215

Splits: 50% of handle, 52% of bets on Hernandez

This one should be an entertaining battle of lightweights who are at two opposite points of their respective careers. The reasoning for Miller is that he is a savvy vet who can stretch out a potential decision win. As for Hernandez, he checks in at -240 betting favorite who many see snapping his latest fight losing streak and getting a hard earned win. Take Hernandez on the money line and if you think the old chin of Miller can’t withstand a shot, Hernandez by KO/TKO at +110 is also appealing.