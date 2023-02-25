How to watch UFC Fight Night: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be the site for a showdown between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann. The fight will be held on Saturday, February 25 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a five-fight main card, There are also 12 fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Krylov ( 29-9) enters Saturday with a two-bout winning streak that he started in July 2022 by defeating Alexander Gustafsson via first-round KO/TKO. Krylov has won 52 percent of his bouts via submission and 41 percent by KO/TKO. He’s able to have a high submission rate averaging 2.11 takedowns per 15 minutes and 35 percent takedown accuracy. He averages 4.45 significant strikes per minute and has a significant strike accuracy. Krylov has been around a bit longer, so he is 10-7 all-time in the UFC.

Spann (21-7) is also riding a two-bout winning streak that started in May 2022 when he defeated Ion Cutelaba via Guillotine Choke. He has won 57 percent of his bouts via submission and 29 percent via KO/TKO. He only averages 1.46 takedowns per and has a 35 percent takedown accuracy. Spann is 8-3 since getting his start in the Dana White Contender series in 2017. He is the short dog here, but has a good chance at getting a victory.

Krylov is an early betting favorite at -155 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Spann is betting at +135.

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.