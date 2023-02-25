Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday, February 25

The 30th anniversary of the UFC continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Feb. 25th, with a 13-fight card. The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between No. 6 Nikita Krylov and No. 8 Ryan Spann. Neither guy has held a title in their career, but as ranked contenders could earn on a shot with a hot streak. Both guys enter having won their last two bouts. So, a winning streak will be started, and one will end once the fight gets started.

Along with the main event, there are four other fights on the main card. One of them features a welterweight battle between No. 11 Andre Muniz (23-4) and Brendan Allen (20-5). The latter is 7-0 in the UFC since getting his start in the Dana White Contender Series in 2018. He is skyrocketing up the ladder in the division and could earn himself a title shot with a few more wins. This will be his first time back in the octagon since July 2022. Allen is 9-2 in the UFC and comes into this one with a three-bout winning streak. His most recent win came against Krzystztof Jotko via first-round submission.

The biggest mismatch of the night is the Women’s flyweight bout between Tatiana Suarez (9-0) and Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1). The former won the Ultimate Fighter Strawweight competition in 2016 and then went on to win four additional matches after that one. This will be her first time in the octagon since 2019, because of a three year hiatus. De la Rosa is 5-4 in the UFC after a 3-0, including two wins in the Ultimate Fighter.

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 4 p.m. ET with seven fights on the preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently seven fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Krylov vs. Spann, it’s estimated that will start just after 10 p.m. ET.