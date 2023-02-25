Full card for UFC Fight Night Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

UFC Fight Night: Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. There will be a total of 13 fights on the card between the prelims and the main card. The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Krylov and Spann. Along with the main event, seven fighters are making their debut this weekend on the prelim card.

The preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main event gets started at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

The main event between Krylov (29-9) and Spann (21-7) is what everyone wants to see. The two light heavyweight fighters have both won their latest bouts, and someone can make it a winning streak with a victory on Saturday. Both fighters win the majority of their fights via submission with Krylov at 52 percent and Spann at 57 percent. The key in this one will be who can defend against the takedowns the best, and both guys are over 50 percent in that category.

Another fight to look out for on the main card is a middleweight bout between No. 11 Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen. The former is 5- 0 in the UFC, while the latter is 8-2. Both fighters are ascending up the charts in the division after graduating from the contender series. Munoz is the betting favorite here, but we’ve seen bigger upsets being pulled off. If Allen wants to win he will have to take the fight the distance, which is how he’s won 71 percent of his fights that day.

Nikita Krylov-Ryan Spann main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #6 Nikita Krylov vs. #8 Ryan Spann, light heavyweight

#6 Nikita Krylov vs. #8 Ryan Spann, light heavyweight #11 Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen, middleweight

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’tale Mayes, heavyweight

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana de la Rosa, women’s flyweight

Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse, welterweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+