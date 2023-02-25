Everything you need to know for Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight showdown between No. 6 Nikita Krylov and No. 8 Ryan Spann. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between No. 11 Andre Muniz and Brendan Miller.

The two fighters will be the main event of the evening as they clash in a light heavyweight bout. Krylov (29-9) will enter this one with a two-bout winning streak and will look to make it three with a win. Spann (21-7) has also had two in a row after his most recent loss. An interesting note about the two fighters is that both of them win the majority of their fights via submission but don’t have extremely high takedown averages or takedown accuracy. They both defend over 50 percent of the takedowns they face. So, winning one via submission by either fighter may be kind of tough.

How to watch Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Date: Saturday, February 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Krylov: -170

Spann: +145

Splits: 67% of handle, 52% of bets on Spann

Spann has seen a rise in the money placed on him, but Krylov is still the favorite. There could be increased confidence in the fighter after his two most recent victories. Spann does well at the middle range, which Krylov tends to leave himself vulnerable to at times. The handle continues to rise for Krylov as many people will win the bout because of his ability to grapple while Spann has struggled with that at times. Despite the handle and split odds, going with Krylov in this one seems like the best option.