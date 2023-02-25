Everything you need to know for Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight showdown between #6 Nikita Krylov and #8 Ryan Spann. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between #11 Andre Muniz and Brendan Miller.

Muniz (23-4) is on a hot streak, winning his last five fights in UFC competition. His latest, an impressive unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall back in July 2022. Muniz is a submission specialist, as 15 of his 23 career wins have come in this fashion. He also boasts a 2.1 takedowns per three rounds in his fights. Muniz is inching toward top-10 middleweight territory and a win here could solidify it.

Miller (20-3) is on a three fight win-streak, securing a submission win over Krzystof Jokto the last time he fought in the octagon. Miller will look to keep the fight off the mat and his 55% striking accuracy will help that cause. His ability to throw and land his punches will be key, as the well rounded fighter takes on the challenge of an elite grappler.

How to watch Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Miller

Date: Saturday, February 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Muniz: -225

Miller: +190

Splits: 98% of handle, 79% of bets on Muniz

This should be closer than many think, two fighters with 20 plus wins in a competitive division. It’ll come down to Muniz and his overwhelming ability to get opponents to the mat. Miller is a skillful fighter, but take Muniz -225 on the money line. In addition, Muniz to win by submission checks in at +120 which also has some good value.