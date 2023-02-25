Everything you need to know for Augusto Sakai vs. Don’tale Mayes at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight showdown between No. 6 Nikita Krylov and No. 8 Ryan Spann. Also notable on the main card is a heavyweight fight between Augusto Sakai and Don’tale Mayes.

Sakai (15-5-1) is on a four fight losing streak, looking to get back on track. In his last contest, he fell to Sergey Spivak by TKO back in August 2022. Prior to this recent skid, Sakai won his first four fights in the UFC and 11 of 15 of his victories have come by knockout. He comes into this one with a 48% striking accuracy and will be looking to end his bad streak of losses.

Mayes (9-4) is a heavy-hitting contender looking to get back in the win column, as his last fight against Hamdy Abdelwahab was deemed a no contest. Prior to the NC, he secured back-to-back wins over Roque Martinez and Josh Parisian. Mayes has a 81” reach and defends very well against takedowns. He’ll have to brush up on his striking accuracy which checks in at 45% if he wants a chance to escape with a win.

How to watch Augusto Sakai and Don’tale Mayes

Date: Saturday, February 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Sakai: -125

Mayes: +105

Splits: 87% of handle, 44% of bets on Sakai

This is a matchup of two heavyweights looking to get back on track before a possible loss of contract. It’s hard not to take Mayes on the money line, given Sakai has dropped his last four fights. While Sakai is the favorite, he struggled with his accuracy in his loss against Spivac. Take Mayes to win and if he can land a strike, odds for a KO/TKO win are +200.