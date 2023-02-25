 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa at UFC Fight Night

Tatiana Suarez and Montana De La Rosa fight at women’s flyweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
UFC 238: Suarez v Ansaroff Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight showdown between No. 6 Nikita Krylov and No. 8 Ryan Spann. Also notable on the main card is a women’s flyweight fight between Tatiana Suarez and Montana De La Rosa.

Suarez (8-0) returns to the octagon after several neck and knee injuries that paused her career. Prior to getting hurt, she was on par for a strawweight title opportunity, securing wins over Alexa Grassa, Carla Esparza, and Nina Nunes. She is a well rounded fighter, coming from a wrestling background, she is one of the better grapplers in UFC.

De La Rosa (12-7-1) is a tough flyweight who lost an unanimous decision to Maycee Barber in her last fight. De La Rosa has a good motor and can land some quality strikes over time. She can also take opponents to the mat with a solid jiu-jitsu game. Her weakness is dealing with grappling exchanges against the fence.

How to watch Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana de la Rosa

Date: Saturday, February 25
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Suarez: -750
Rosa: +550

Splits: 89% of handle, 86% of bets on Suarez

Suarez was electric prior to injuries and this will be a step one within a long journey back to the octagon. De La Rosa is a good barometer to see where Suarez is and expect a rejuvenated effort. Suarez by decision at -110 has good value and if you believe her grappling will be back on track, a submission win has +240 odds.

