Everything you need to know for Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight showdown between No. 6 Nikita Krylov and No. 8 Ryan Spann. Also notable on the main card is a women’s flyweight fight between Mike Malott and Yohan Lainesse.

Malott (8-1-1) is a former UFC coach turned fighter, who has won four fights in a row and only has one loss dating back to 2014. Malott is unique, all but one of his fights has lasted more than five minutes. He also has an even split, four submission wins and four KO wins. In his UFC debut he defeated Mickey Gall by TKO. He is a smart all-around striker who ends opponents fairly quick.

Lainesse (9-1) is looking to score his second win in the UFC, after earning his first by split decision over Darian Weeks in his last contest. Like Malott, he also likes to come out firing and striking early. Lainesse has heavy hands and also an array of kicks he leans on to soften his opponents. He’ll look to emerge with a win in this potential slugfest.

How to watch Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Date: Saturday, February 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Malott: -210

Lainesse: +180

Splits: 73% of handle, 82% of bets on Fighter

This one could be over as early as the first round as both fighters like to come out fast and energized. Malott likes to assert himself early and often so the chin of Lainesse will be put to the test. Lainesse tends to throw haymakers in the opening round and then fade out as the fight progresses. Although Lainesse is better on paper than most opponents Malott has faced, take the under 1.5 rounds at -110 and Malott by TKO at +175.