Filed under:

Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC Fight Night on Saturday, February 25 [VIDEO]

We’ll be tracking the results all night during UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25 through the main event of Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

By DKNation Staff
Nikita Krylov (L) and Ryan Spann (R) face off during the UFC Vegas 70 official weigh-ins ahead of their fight on February 24, 2023, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC returns with its latest Fight Night as UFC Vegas 70 gets going Saturday afternoon. The preliminary card gets started at 4 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 7 p.m. The event is taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and airs on ESPN+.

The card is highlighted by a light heavyweight contenders bout between Nikita Krylov (29-9) and Ryan Spann (21-7). Both fighters have won two straight bouts and are looking to improve their chances at an eventual first title shot for both fighters. Krylov is a -175 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Spann is a +150 underdog. The favored winning method is a Krylov stoppage at +180.

The other notable main card bout will see ranked Andre Muniz facing Brendan Allen in a middleweight matchup. Muniz comes into the bout with a 23-4 record and is on a nine-fight win streak. Allen is 20-5 and has won three straight bouts. Muniz is a -210 favorite while Allen is a +180 underdog.

UFC Fight Night results

Main Card

Main event: #6 Nikita Krylov vs. #8 Ryan Spann, light heavyweight

Krylov: -170
Spann: +145

Krylov by KO/TKO/DQ: +250
Krylov by Submission: +215
Krylov by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Spann by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Spann by Submission: +450
Spann by Decision: +1400

#11 Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen, middleweight

Muniz: -225
Allen: +190

Muniz by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Muniz by Submission: +120
Muniz by Decision: +450
Draw: +5000
Allen by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Allen by Submission: +750
Allen by Decision: +400

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’tale Mayes, heavyweight

Sakai: -140
Mayes: +120

Sakai by KO/TKO/DQ: +200
Sakai by Submission: +1600
Sakai by Decision: +275
Draw: +5000
Mayes by KO/TKO/DQ: +200
Mayes by Submission: +1600
Mayes by Decision: +550

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana de la Rosa, women’s flyweight

Suarez: -750
Rosa: +550

Suarez by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Suarez by Submission: +225
Suarez by Decision: -110
Draw: +5000
Rosa by KO/TKO/DQ: +2800
Rosa by Submission: +1600
Rosa by Decision: +900

Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse, welterweight

Malott: -215
Lainesse: +185

Malott by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Malott by Submission: +250
Malott by Decision: +450
Draw: +5000
Lainesse by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Lainesse by Submission: +1800
Lainesse by Decision: +700

Preliminary Card

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes, women’s flyweight

Jasudavicius: +110
Fernandes: -130

Jasudavicius by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Jasudavicius by Submission: +1000
Jasudavicius by Decision: +180
Draw: +5000
Fernandes by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Fernandes by Submission: +550
Fernandes by Decision: +150

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez, lightweight

Leavitt: -115
Martinez: -105

Leavitt by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Leavitt by Submission: +200
Leavitt by Decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Martinez by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Martinez by Submission: +1600
Martinez by Decision: +400

Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton, lightweight

Solecki: -580
Deaton: +440

Solecki by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Solecki by Submission: +100
Solecki by Decision: +165
Draw: +5000
Deaton by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Deaton by Submission: +1200
Deaton by Decision: +1200

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson, catchweight

Osbourne: +135
Johnson: -155

Osbourne by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Osbourne by Submission: +1100
Osbourne by Decision: +380
Draw: +5000
Johnson by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Johnson by Submission: +700
Johnson by Decision: +240

Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev, lightweight

Alves: +155
Aliev: -180

Alves by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Alves by Submission: +600
Alves by Decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Aliev by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Aliev by Submission: +400
Aliev by Decision: +225

Jose Johnson vs. Garrett Armfield, bantamweight

Johnson: +140
Armfield: -165

Johnson by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Johnson by Submission: +330
Johnson by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000
Armfield by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Armfield by Submission: +330
Armfield by Decision: +330

Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek, lightweight

Gonzalez: +175
Peek: -205

Gonzalez by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Gonzalez by Submission: +1400
Gonzalez by Decision: +800
Draw: +5000
Peek by KO/TKO/DQ: -135
Peek by Submission: +700
Peek by Decision: +900

