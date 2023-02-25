Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC Fight Night on Saturday, February 25 [VIDEO]

UFC returns with its latest Fight Night as UFC Vegas 70 gets going Saturday afternoon. The preliminary card gets started at 4 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 7 p.m. The event is taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and airs on ESPN+.
The card is highlighted by a light heavyweight contenders bout between Nikita Krylov (29-9) and Ryan Spann (21-7). Both fighters have won two straight bouts and are looking to improve their chances at an eventual first title shot for both fighters. Krylov is a -175 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Spann is a +150 underdog. The favored winning method is a Krylov stoppage at +180.
The other notable main card bout will see ranked Andre Muniz facing Brendan Allen in a middleweight matchup. Muniz comes into the bout with a 23-4 record and is on a nine-fight win streak. Allen is 20-5 and has won three straight bouts. Muniz is a -210 favorite while Allen is a +180 underdog.
UFC Fight Night results
Main Card
Main event: #6 Nikita Krylov vs. #8 Ryan Spann, light heavyweight
Krylov: -170
Spann: +145
Krylov by KO/TKO/DQ: +250
Krylov by Submission: +215
Krylov by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Spann by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Spann by Submission: +450
Spann by Decision: +1400
#11 Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen, middleweight
Muniz: -225
Allen: +190
Muniz by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Muniz by Submission: +120
Muniz by Decision: +450
Draw: +5000
Allen by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Allen by Submission: +750
Allen by Decision: +400
Augusto Sakai vs. Don’tale Mayes, heavyweight
Sakai: -140
Mayes: +120
Sakai by KO/TKO/DQ: +200
Sakai by Submission: +1600
Sakai by Decision: +275
Draw: +5000
Mayes by KO/TKO/DQ: +200
Mayes by Submission: +1600
Mayes by Decision: +550
Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana de la Rosa, women’s flyweight
Suarez: -750
Rosa: +550
Suarez by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Suarez by Submission: +225
Suarez by Decision: -110
Draw: +5000
Rosa by KO/TKO/DQ: +2800
Rosa by Submission: +1600
Rosa by Decision: +900
Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse, welterweight
Malott: -215
Lainesse: +185
Malott by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Malott by Submission: +250
Malott by Decision: +450
Draw: +5000
Lainesse by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Lainesse by Submission: +1800
Lainesse by Decision: +700
Preliminary Card
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes, women’s flyweight
Jasudavicius: +110
Fernandes: -130
Jasudavicius by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Jasudavicius by Submission: +1000
Jasudavicius by Decision: +180
Draw: +5000
Fernandes by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Fernandes by Submission: +550
Fernandes by Decision: +150
Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez, lightweight
Leavitt: -115
Martinez: -105
Leavitt by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Leavitt by Submission: +200
Leavitt by Decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Martinez by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Martinez by Submission: +1600
Martinez by Decision: +400
Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton, lightweight
Solecki: -580
Deaton: +440
Solecki by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Solecki by Submission: +100
Solecki by Decision: +165
Draw: +5000
Deaton by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Deaton by Submission: +1200
Deaton by Decision: +1200
Ode’ Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson, catchweight
Osbourne: +135
Johnson: -155
Osbourne by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Osbourne by Submission: +1100
Osbourne by Decision: +380
Draw: +5000
Johnson by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Johnson by Submission: +700
Johnson by Decision: +240
Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev, lightweight
Alves: +155
Aliev: -180
Alves by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Alves by Submission: +600
Alves by Decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Aliev by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Aliev by Submission: +400
Aliev by Decision: +225
Jose Johnson vs. Garrett Armfield, bantamweight
Johnson: +140
Armfield: -165
Johnson by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Johnson by Submission: +330
Johnson by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000
Armfield by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Armfield by Submission: +330
Armfield by Decision: +330
Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek, lightweight
Gonzalez: +175
Peek: -205
Gonzalez by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Gonzalez by Submission: +1400
Gonzalez by Decision: +800
Draw: +5000
Peek by KO/TKO/DQ: -135
Peek by Submission: +700
Peek by Decision: +900