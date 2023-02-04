How to watch UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. will be the site for a showdown between heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. The fight will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a five-fight main card, There are also seven fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Lewis (26-10-0) was once one of the hottest and most polarizing figures in the UFC but has since lost some of that luster. He’s coming into this one having lost two straight and starting a third in the face against Spivac. Lewis is the No.7 contender in the heavyweight division but lost his title chance in 2021 and would need to put together a hot streak in order to get another. Saturday will mark his first time in the octagon since July 2022, so he’s had time to dedicate to training and conditioning for this fight.

Spivac ( 15-3) is 6-3 since joining the UFC in 2019. He’s coming into this one with a two-bout winning streak and is the favorite to make it three in a row. Spivac is the No. 12 contender in the heavyweight division, but things are not always linear in the UFC, so if he puts together a nice winning streak, he could vault up to a title shot. He wins 47 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO and another 40 percent via submission.

Spivac is an early betting favorite at -225 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Lewis is betting at +190.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.