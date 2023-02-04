Full card for UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night will take place on Sunday, February 4, and carry over into Sunday. The prelims will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET and the main card beginning at 1:00 a.m. ET. There will be a total of 12 bouts between the two cards with seven on the prelims and five on the main card. The main event of the evening will feature a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. UFC Fight Night will be live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nv.

The preliminary card starts at 10:00 p.m. on ESPN+. The big show gets started at 1:00 a.m E. on ESPN+ PPV.

The main event between Lewis (26-10) and Spivac (15-3) will probably be the most interesting bout of the evening. The former is one of the more outspoken personalities in the UFC, and despite a recent losing streak, could get himself back into contention for another title shot with a winning streak. Spivac on the other hand has won two in a row and is looking to climb his way up the ladder for a title shot. Aside from that another bout to take a look at is Da-un Jung(15-3-1) against Devin Clark (13-7). The two light heavyweight fighters are both coming off a loss in their last bout, so they’re looking to rebound. Jung is 4-1-1 since joining the UFC since joining in 2019. Clark is 2-3 in his last five bouts, and when looking at this fight history, he has never been able to put together a hot streak to get a title shot.

No. 7 Derrick Lewis vs. No. 12 Serghei Spivac, heavyweight Da-Un Jung vs. Devin Clark

#10 Marcin Tybura vs. #14 Blagoy Ivanov

Doohoi Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

Preliminary card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+