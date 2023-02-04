What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Sunday, February 5

UFC Fight Night is set for Saturday, February 4 at 10:00 p.m E.T. The 12-bout event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card will not get started until 1:00 a.m. ET and be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. With the main card not starting until 1:00 a.m. ET time, the main event won’t likely begin until around 3:00 a.m. ET.

The main card will feature two heavyweight bouts and one light heavyweight bout. The card will begin with welterweight fighter Yusaka Kinoshita making his debut against Adam Fugitt. Following that, Dooho Choi and Kyle Nelson will be in a featherweight bout. The first heavyweight bout will feature Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov. Preceding the main event will be a light heavyweight bout between Da-un Jung and Devin Clark, who are both looking to rebound from losses in their most recent bouts.

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 10 p.m. ET with seven fights on the preliminary card on ESPN+.

