Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1 a.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between Dooho Choi and Kyle Nelson.

Dooho Choi (14-4) has not fought in the octagon since 2019 and prior to that dropped three fights in a row. The Korean Superboy is looking to get back in the win column as 11 of his 14 victories have come by knockout. He is a high-wire act that can throw punches at volume, however, his ability to take punches has been in question.

Kyle Nelson (13-5) is currently on a two-fight losing streak, last falling to Jai Herbert in July 2022 by unanimous decision. Nelson has now slimmed back down to featherweight for this matchup opposite of Choi. Nelson is known for swinging out of the gate fast and letting his hands fly early in fights.

How to watch Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

Date: Sunday, February 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 1 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Choi: -190

Nelson: +160

Splits: 94% of handle, 73% of bets on Choi

Taking a step away from the octagon is never easy, but for Choi this is a solid test to see how he’ll respond. Both fighters like to let their hands fly, as it’ll be an entertaining one to watch. Choi to win is the play here and possibly by TKO if Nelson runs out of gas.