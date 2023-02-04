Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1 a.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. Also notable on the main card is a heavyweight fight between Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov.

Marcin Tybura (23-7) is ranked #10 in the heavyweight division and has won six of his last seven fights. In this span, the Polish-born bruiser has defeated the likes of Greg Hardy, Walt Harris, Sergey Spivac, and Alexander Romanov.

Blagoy Ivanov (19-4) is ranked #15 in the heavyweight division and is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Marcos Rogerio at UFC 274 in May 2022. Prior to that bout, Ivanov was on a two-year layoff following losses to Derrick Lewis and Augusto Sakai.

These two were originally slated to fight in March 2021, however, Ivanov pulled out of the fight due to injury.

How to watch Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Date: Sunday, February 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 1 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Tybura: -135

Ivanov: +115

Splits: 57% of handle on Ivanov, 71% of bets on Tybura

For a lower-tier fight on the main card, these two each have experience facing off with both fighters in the main event. This one will be highly contested but Tybura by decision is the play here.