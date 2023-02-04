Da-Un Jung vs. Devin Clark: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1 a.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between Da-un Jung and Devin Clark.

Da-Un Jung is the favorite in this bout despite losing for the first time since October 2015 in his most recent fight. Devin Clark also lost his last fight as he looks to pull off the Saturday night upset.

How to watch Da-Un Jung vs. Devin Clark

Date: Sunday, February 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 1 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Da-Un Jung: -245

Devin Clark: +205

Splits: 88% of handle, 80% of bets on Da-Un Jung

Bettors are all over Da-Un Jung to pick up a bounce-back victory as a heavy favorite in Saturday night’s bout. He has a 15-3-1 fight record and went 15 consecutive bouts without a loss before a first-round loss to Dustin Jacoby in July. Meanwhile, Devin Clark will enter Saturday night with a 13-7 fight record as a loser of three of his last four bouts including a loss to Azamat Murzakanov in the third round in August.