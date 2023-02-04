Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1 a.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between Da-un Jung and Devin Clark.

Lewis and Spivac were originally supposed to fight in November for the main event at UFC Fight Night 215, but Lewis revealed earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the fight.

How to watch Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Date: Sunday, February 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 1 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Derrick Lewis: +195

Sergey Spivak: -230

Splits: 54% of handle, 51% of bets on Serghei Spivac

Bettors are fairly split in terms of betting handle and where bets are going in this fight, though more are siding with the favorite. Spivac will enter with a 15-3 record and won five of his last six fights including two in a row. In his most recent fight, he defeated Augusto Sakai in the second round in August. Lewis holds a 26-10 record with three losses in his last four bouts and lost his last two including a first-round defeat against Sergei Pavlovich in July’s UFC 277.