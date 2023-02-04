Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1 a.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Yusaku Kinoshita and Adam Fugitt.

Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1) is making his UFC debut in the welterweight division. The 22-year-old southpaw is looking to build on an impressive win in Dana White’s Contender Series over Jose Souza back in August. Kinoshita has great kicking ability and tends to target his opponents legs. He will be looking to display his well-rounded arsenal and gain his first win in the UFC circuit.

Adam Fugitt (8-3) is reeling following a TKO loss at the hands of Michael Morales during his UFC debut at UFC 277. Despite taking the fight on short notice, it was a disappointing showing. Similar to Kinoshita he is also a southpaw that predicates his gameplan around kicks and has an all-around skill set. Fugitt is desperate to get another win on his record.

How to watch Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

Date: Sunday, Feb. 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 1 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Kinoshita: -325

Fugitt: +270

Splits: 85% of handle, 80% of bets on Kinoshita

Kinoshita is a budding talent in the welterweight division and this is aligning for a splendid debut. Expect it to be a fast pace fight combined with a technical feel. The play here is Kinoshita outright on the moneyline and if you’re feeling lucky sprinkle some on a potential stoppage as Fugitt is susceptible to big hits.