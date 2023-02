Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC Fight Night on Saturday, February 4 [VIDEO]

UFC Fight Night will take place from The Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 4 and will feature a main event heavyweight bout of Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac. The main card will begin at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday, February 5th and will be available on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The preliminary card will precede it at 10 p.m. ET.

Lewis (26-10) has lost his last two fights and needs to get back in the win column. Lewis ended 2022 dropping fights to Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich due to a poor defensive game plan. When able to punch, he is undeniably one of the better knockout artists in the heavyweight division.

Spivac (15-3) has won his last two fights, including five of his last six. The 28-year-old has shown his sneaky knockout potential, finishing his last two opponents (Augusto Sakai & Greg Hardy) by TKO-stoppages. If he is able to defeat Lewis, his ranking may take a leap into the top 10 within the heavyweight division.

Here are the full list of winners and stoppages from the card, along with pre-fight odds for winner and fight outcome at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night main card

Main event: #7 Derrick Lewis vs. #12 Serghei Spivac, heavyweight

Lewis: +195

Spivac: -230

Lewis by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Lewis by Submission: +3500

Lewis by Decision: +1600

Draw: +5000

Spivac by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Spivac by Submission: +330

Spivac by Decision: +650

Da-Un Jung vs. Devin Clark, light heavyweight

Jung: -250

Clark: +210

Jung by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Jung by Submission: +700

Jung by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Clark by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Clark by Submission: +1200

Clark by Decision: +500

#10 Marcin Tybura vs. #14 Blagoy Ivanov, heavyweight

Tybura: -140

Ivanov: +120

Tybura by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Tybura by Submission: +1000

Tybura by Decision: +150

Draw: +5000

Ivanov by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Ivanov by Submission: +1200

Ivanov by Decision: +200

Doohoi Choi vs. Kyle Nelson, featherweight

Choi: -190

Nelson: +160

Choi by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Choi by Submission: +1800

Choi by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Nelson by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Nelson by Submission: +1200

Nelson by Decision: +550

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt, welterweight

Kinoshita: -345

Fugitt: +285

Kinoshita by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Kinoshita by Submission: +650

Kinoshita by Decision:+215

Draw: +5000

Fugitt by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Fugitt by Submission: +1000

Fugitt by Decision: +800

Preliminary card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Jeka Saragih vs. Ansul Jubli, lightweight

Saragih: -115

Jubli: -105

Saragih by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Saragih by Submission: +800

Saragih by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Jubli by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Jubli by Submission: +700

Jubli by Decision: +225

Jeongyeong Lee vs. Yi Zha, featherweight

Lee: -245

Zha: +205

Lee by KO/TKO/DQ: +100

Lee by Submission: +550

Lee by Decision: +380

Draw: +5000

Zha by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Zha by Submission: +450

Zha by Decision: +700

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakumura, bantamweight

Kazama: +360

Nakumura: -450

Kazama by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Kazama by Submission: +750

Kazama by Decision: +1200

Draw: +5000

Nakumura by KO/TKO/DQ: -110

Nakumura by Submission: +500

Nakumura by Decision: +250

Seungguk Choi vs. Hyunsung Park, flyweight

Choi: +165

Park: -195

Choi by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Choi by Submission: +1600

Choi by Decision: +275

Draw: +5000

Park by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Park by Submission: +500

PRK by Decision: +120

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm, women’s flyweight

Kim: -280

Bohm: +235

Kim by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Kim by Submission: +1000

Kim by Decision: -150

Draw: +5000

Bohm by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Bohm by Submission: +1800

Bohm by Decision: +300

Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliuln ,middleweight

Park: -225

Tiuliuln: +190

Park by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Park by Submission: +300

Park by Decision: +175

Draw: +5000

Tiuliuln by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Tiuliuln by Submission: +2000

Tiuliuln by Decision: +600

Tatsuro Taira vs. Jeus Aguilar, flyweight

Taira: -1250

Aguilar: +800

Taira by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Taira by Submission: -135

Taira by Decision: +175

Draw: +5000

Aguilar by KO/TKO/DQ: +2200

Aguilar by Submission: +1800

Aguilar by Decision: +1400