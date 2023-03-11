Full card for UFC Fight Night Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

With 2023 already producing several blockbuster fights, all eyes will be on The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, as UFC Fight Night returns to “Sin City” on Saturday, March 11.

The preliminary card starts at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card is next up at 6 p.m. ET, also airing on ESPN+, with the main event between Bantamweights Petr Yan (16-4) and Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) scheduled tentatively for 9 p.m. ET.

On paper, Yan and Dvalishvili should make for a fantastic fight. Both men will enter the octagon with a slew of experience, especially Yan, who is a former Bantamweight champion. However, after losing back-to-back fights to now-champ Sterling and O’Malley, Yan will need to go through Dvalishvili to earn another shot at the belt. Dvalishvili will obviously be no slouch, though; The Georgian fighter has not lost a UFC event since April 2018. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Yan is currently favored (-250) to win outright, while Dvalishvili is priced at +210 for the upset.

Prior to the main event, we should see an epic clash of Alexanders (Volkov and Romanov, that is). A couple of bazookas, Alexander Volkov (35-10, 256 pounds) and Alexandr Romanov (16-1, 239 pounds) should make for a fun battle between Heavyweights. Despite Romanov giving up five inches in height and reach to Volkov (who stands at 6’7), Romanov is a short-favorite (-165) at DraftKings Sportsbook to emerge victorious. Volkov, who has 19 more UFC wins under his belt compared to his opponent, is +140 to win on Saturday night.

The only Light Heavyweight bout on the entire card, Victor Petrino (7-0) versus Anton Turkalj (8-1) is also the only “pick ‘em” of the main slate. Turkalj is the bigger fighter in both height and weight, standing four inches above Petrino. Of course, both will bring contrasting styles into Las Vegas, hailing from opposite sides of the planet (Petrino from Brazil; Turkalj from Sweden). Scheduled as the opening fight for the main card, tune-in right at 6 p.m. ET to ensure you don’t miss it!

UFC Fight Night: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili main card, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #2 Petr Yan vs. #3 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight

#2 Petr Yan vs. #3 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight #8 Alexander Volkov vs. #13 Alexander Romanov, heavyweight

#6 Nikita Krylov vs. #8 Ryan Spann, catchweight

Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo, featherweight

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez, bantamweight

Victor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj, light heavyweight

Preliminary card, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+