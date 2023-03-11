How to watch UFC Fight Night: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili via live stream

The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a showdown between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili. The fight will be held on Saturday, March 11 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a five-fight main card. There are also eight fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Petr Yan (16-4) is a 30-year-old, 5-foot-7 former-Bantamweight champion from Russia, who weighed in at 136 pounds. With a reach of 67 inches (leg reach of 38 inches), Yan is a veteran of the fight game, coming off back-to-back losses. Being that his last match against “Suga” Sean O’Malley ended with a debatable decision, Yan will be eager to take it out of the judges' hands.

At 32, Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) is the narrow senior in this bout, standing an inch shorter than Yan at 5’6, weighing the same at 136 pounds. Dvalishvili is from Georgia (the country immediately east of the Black Sea, not the state the Atlanta Braves play in) and gains ground with a standing reach of 68 inches (38-inch leg reach); He is one of the fastest risers in the Bantamweight division and has not lost a UFC fight in nearly half a decade.

Week of the fight, Yan is an early betting favorite at -250 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Dvalishvili is betting at +210.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.